Applications for the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership Program are now open.
The Community Building Partnership Program provides funding for community groups, sporting clubs and councils across NSW to build or upgrade local facilities.
Each electorate in NSW will be allocated $400,000 under this year's program, and Cessnock MP Clayton Barr urges eligible organisations to apply for the funds they need to deliver projects with social, environmental and recreational outcomes.
"Local sports clubs, charities, school P&C associations, not-for-profits, Men's Sheds, Scouts or Girl Guides are just some of the groups that can benefit from the program," Mr Barr said.
"If your organisation or club needs extra funding for infrastructure, such as new awning, ride-on lawn mower, new goals posts, accessible features, equipment or refurbishment, then I'd strongly encourage you to apply."
Applications close at 5pm Friday, June 10.
Find out more at www.nsw.gov.au/cbp.
