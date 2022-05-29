The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock organisations invited to apply for NSW Government's Community Building Partnerships program

Updated May 29 2022 - 11:55pm, first published 11:48pm
FUNDS: Cessnock MP Clayton Barr at the Miller Park grandstand opening in May 2021. Greta-Branxton Junior Soccer Club was a recipient of the Community Building Partnerships program.

Applications for the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership Program are now open.

