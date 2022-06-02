Cessnock MP's alarm bells over offline fire stations

State Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr has raised concerns over several fire stations 'turning offline' across the electorate
Mr Barr said he is concerned regarding the process of TOLing (Taking Stations Offline) - and the impact of closing, depending on staff availability each day - the fire stations of Abermain, Bellbird, Kearsley and Paxton.
Advertisement
"Taking local fire stations offline causes delays in the response time for emergencies as they have to come from other areas, this poses a real risk to people lives, the lives for emergency personnel and heightens the risk of damage to properties," he said.
"Our area has seen rapid population growth recently, the NSW Government should be investing in fire stations, not shutting them down and decreasing services," said Mr Barr.
"Any delays in emergency response times leaves our communities exposed.
Residents in Kearsley, Bellbird, Paxton, Abermain and surrounding areas deserve adequate resourced local fire stations and they should not have to wait for fire trucks from other areas to arrive."
But Fire and Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner - Field Operations, Jeremy Fewtrell said the organisation has welcomed the Industrial Relation Commission's decision handed down in March.
The decision dismissed the Fire Brigade Employees Union's claims that the industrial order in relation to operational readiness would threaten life or property, increase response times and jeopardise community and firefighter safety, instead declaring it consistent with FRNSW responding to changes in its technological and operating environment in a timely and effective manner.
"FRNSW's network of coverage is managed centrally from communication centres and is able to provide rapid emergency response based on the fastest available resource, independent of a fixed fire station location," Commissioner Fewtrell said.
"All FRNSW fire trucks have Automatic Vehicle Location to enable the closest and most appropriate truck to respond.
"Under FRNSW's risk-based approach, a truck is only taken offline when there are more than sufficient resources in the area to respond to emergencies.
"The needs of the community are always taken into account when making a decision to take an appliance offline. Contrary to claims, FRNSW is not closing any fire stations," he said.
Meg Francis is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury.
Meg Francis is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.