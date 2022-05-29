Pokolbin Reds beat Cooks Hill in top three clash

The Pokolbin Reds stepped up to another class on Old Boys' Day defeating top-three rivals Cooks Hill Browns Snake 21-17 at St Philips Oval on Saturday.
The win maintained the Reds' (four wins) unbeaten start to the season sets up a top two clash with the other unbeaten side Medowie (five wins) at Boyd Oval next Saturday.
The Brown Snakes came out firing in the first half and were running hard but as the Reds have shown all season their defence held strong and Cooks Hill were not able too cross the line.
A fleeting lapse of discipline by the Reds during the half in front of the posts allowed Cooks Hill to score a penalty. The score at half time was 0-3.
The Reds coaches had a few choice words of encouragement at half-time and the team came out firing.
With the downhill run the Reds managed to cross the line with Jacob Meredith scoring once and Dan Thomas scoring twice. Shane Doyle converted all three tries.
But it wasn't all one way in the second half with the Brown Snakes Crossing twice. Final score was 21-17 to the Reds.
Pokolbin travel to Medowie this Saturday to play the Marauders at 3pm at Boyd Oval.
The Cessnock Mongrels had the bye, they host Griffins at Drain Oval this Saturday from 3pm.
