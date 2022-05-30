A long-running housie group that raises funds for Cessnock City Scouts welcomes new, community-minded players to join their fortnightly games.
The group comprises mostly of parents of former Scouts, who like to maintain their regular social outing while supporting local youth.
Advertisement
It's not known exactly how long the housie group has been running, but organiser Joyce Stephens has bookwork dating back to 1961.
Ms Stephens joined in the mid-1970s when her son Simon progressed from Cubs to Scouts and started going on camps. The housie group at the time raised funds for extra equipment that the Scouts' weekly fees did not cover.
More than three decades since Simon left the scouting movement, Ms Stephens - now 89 - continues to run the fortnightly games, collecting the prizes, calling the numbers, doing the paperwork and banking the donations.
She says it's nice to keep a connection with the Cessnock Scouts and the families that have been involved over the years.
While player numbers are small these days, it's as much about the social interaction as the fundraising.
But as they say, every dollar counts - with the group's latest donation to go towards installing new doors at the Scout Hall.
The housie group meets every second Tuesday at Cessnock Scout Hall (next games June 7). Doors open at 10.30am for a cuppa and a chat, and games start at 11am. Cost is $5 for 13 games.
ALSO IN COMMUNITY NEWS:
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.