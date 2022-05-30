The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Community

Housie group has been supporting Cessnock Scouts for more than 50 years

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
May 30 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORTERS: Joyce Stephens (left) and some of the regular housie players at Cessnock Scout Hall. Their fortnightly games raise funds for the Cessnock Scouts.

A long-running housie group that raises funds for Cessnock City Scouts welcomes new, community-minded players to join their fortnightly games.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.