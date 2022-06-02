The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Comedy roadshow is en route to Cessnock

June 2 2022 - 6:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROADSHOW: The comedy convoy rolls into Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, June 9 at 8pm to break out the belly laughs. Picture: Supplied

Buckle up and jump on board the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow as it heads off on the ultimate road trip, home-delivering the freshest and funniest superstars from this year's Festival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.