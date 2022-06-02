Comedy roadshow is en route to Cessnock

Buckle up and jump on board the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow as it heads off on the ultimate road trip, home-delivering the freshest and funniest superstars from this year's Festival.
With over 70 stops scheduled across the nation, the comedy convoy rolls into Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, June 9 at 8pm to break out the belly laughs.
For 24 years the Roadshow has presented an all killer, no filler line-up of Australian stars and talented newcomers to comedy fans far and wide.
Get ready for a night of stand-up, sketch, satire, silliness and song in this rip-roaring road trip designed to satisfy all your post-pandemic comedy cravings!
The line-up includes Kirsty Webeck, Brett Blake, Ivan Aristeguieta, Pat Golamco and Steph Broadbridge.
But the fun doesn't stop there.
Next week, John Paul Young will be performing at the Cessnock Performing Arts Centre as part of his anniversary tour - 50 Years Young.
With over 4 million album sales worldwide, numerous awards and an induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2009, John Paul Young is recognised as one of the most iconic artists in Australian music's history.
He will perform on Saturday, June 11 at 8pm.
Tickets are on sale at the CPAC Box Office, by phone on 4993 4266 or online at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au.
