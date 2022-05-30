Goannas back into top four

Cessnock backed up their impressive win over The Entrance last week with a 38-22 victory over Central at the Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday
The Goannas led 14-12 at the break but scored two tries in the first 10 minutes of the second half to move 14 points ahead. Central hit back but the Goannas crossed a further two times to seal the win.
Wyatt Shaw scored a double. The first found him in the right spot for a deflection from a Pita Gidnot bomb.
The second was a show of strength and will as he dragged and then shrugged off Central defenders 10 metres to score shortly after the break.
Tyrone Nean and Harry O'Brien also added to their highlight tapes with superb solo tries.
The other try scorers were Josh Cagney, Harvey Neville and Sione Ngahe. Brent Mendyk kicked five goals.
The win lifts Cessnock to fourth on the ladder on 10 points equal with Central Newcastle and two points behind Souths and Macquarie,
In reserve grade Central defeated Cessnock 30-10. The Goannas lost 30-0 in Ladies League Tag.
The Goannas travel to Harker Oval to take on Wests on Sunday. Cessnock LLT meet Kotara at Hudson Park on Saturday.
