The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

What's on around Cessnock and beyond, June 1 to 9

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 31 2022 - 2:03am, first published 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMEDY ROADSHOW: Stephanie Broadbridge will perform in the Melbourne International Comedy Roadshow at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre. Picture: Supplied.

COMEDY ROADSHOW

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow will roll into Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, June 9, showcasing the best and funniest talent from the 2022 festival. Visit cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au/whats-on.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.