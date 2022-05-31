What's on around Cessnock and beyond, June 1 to 9

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow will roll into Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, June 9, showcasing the best and funniest talent from the 2022 festival. Visit cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au/whats-on.
Cessnock Library will celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a fascinating talk on Thursday, June 2 between 5.30pm and 6.30pm by Jan Hugo from Monarchs in the Hunter. Bookings are essential, visit www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/libraries for more information.
Advertisement
Dalwood Estate will host the Grapest 5K Run on Saturday, June 4 from 1pm. Set to be a great evening with friends, a little exercise and a lot of fun, work up a thirst running either five or ten kilometres through Dalwood Estate and cool off with wine tasting.
If you struggle to make sense of your smartphone, head to Cessnock City Library on Tuesday, June 7 for a handy session on taking great smartphone photos at 10am, or learn how to use Messenger at 11.30am. Contact the library of book on eventbrite.com.au.
Cessnock Retired Mineworkers will hold its next meeting at Cessnock Leagues Club on Monday, June 6 at 10.30am.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Cessnock Support Group meets at Wine Country Motor Inn on the first Thursday of the month (next meeting June 2) at 6pm. For more information, contact Patsy on 0417 901 146 or Ken on 0400 723 813.
Got an event or meeting coming up? Email the details to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.