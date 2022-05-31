For someone who lives in Maitland, Stacy Jacobs sure spends a lot of time in Cessnock.
After living in the Hunter for 22 years, Ms Jacobs has made a name for herself among the sporting, youth and volunteer communities.
Advertisement
She is the student support officer at Cessnock High School, primary carer of her mum and the proud owner of five ducks, who were originally given to her as a gift from her students.
If this didn't keep her busy enough, she also is a member of East Maitland Rotary Club, president of Cessnock PCYC, president of Cessnock Family Support Service, secretary of Cessnock Chamber of Commerce and volunteer driving supervisor for Cessnock Driving Success.
Ms Jacobs said she is driven by passion, whether she's working with youth or the community.
"I really do like being involved in places where there is that sense of family," she said.
"The saying of 'it takes a community to raise a child' is so correct, and if we all give a little bit then everybody's lives are just that little bit better."
Ms Jacobs sees the ripple effect of this every day, especially at school where she has started initiatives like free formal wear for students, or help getting driver's licences.
Every year she organises free formal wear, transport and hairdressing so no one has to overcome a financial barrier to attend their formal.
"It means that people can literally attend for free, it's a rite of passage, it's so important," she said.
"I'm a big believer in social justice, we need to reduce the ways in which people do have barriers. It's not always fair and if we can reduce those and make it more of an even playing field, then people do thrive in that environment."
Ms Jacobs has been a student support officer for ten years and said it's the best job she has ever had.
"I never thought I would be working in a school to be really honest, I didn't have the greatest experience when I went to high school," she said.
"Honestly it's the best job I've ever had.
"It's amazing the amount of joy you have every day, you know young people get to have so much difference in their lives by little things."
Ms Jacobs said another way she has been able to remove barriers for her students is by applying for funding to offer free driving lessons to young people.
One year later, 35 young people have their P-plates, and they completed their hours and undertook the Safer Drivers Course all thanks to the funding and volunteers.
"It's absolutely amazing, some of the ideas which I've been able to work with, and create some real change."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.