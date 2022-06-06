Marlene and Matt from Burgerfiend will provide an update on moving location and their new venture for Cessnock Business Chamber's June Spotlight. The Spotlight will be on Tuesday, June 14 at 5.30pm at Burgerfiend Cessnock. Participants must register.
The Melbourne International Comedy Roadshow touches down at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, June 9 at 8pm. Buckle up for a night of stand-up, sketch, satire, silliness and song from favourite and new-comer comedians. Tickets are $50 from CPAC.
Advertisement
Cessnock City Council will host a business networking event on Friday, June 10 from 12pm to 12.30pm at the Grand Mercure Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin. This event will have a focus on employment, and will feature speaker Carolyn Miller from Honeycomb Effect.
John Paul Young brings his anniversary tour JPY: 50 Years Young to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, June 11 at 8pm. 70's star John Paul Young has become the soundtrack for the 'Countdown' generation and beyond. With over four million album sales worldwide, John Paul Young is recognised as one of the most iconic artists in Australian music's history.
Nikki Bennett will bring Invincible - The Helen Reddy Story to life on the Cessnock Performing Arts Centre Stage next Saturday, June 18 at 8pm. This beautiful tribute weaves Helen's greatest hits through her extraordinary life story.
Got an event or meeting coming up? Email the details to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.