The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

GP access and recruitment is top priority for Dan Repacholi MP

MF
By Meg Francis
June 9 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Repacholi

Newly elected Member for the Hunter Dan Repacholi is taking stock of his priority list for the Hunter electorate.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MF

Meg Francis

Journalist

Meg Francis is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.