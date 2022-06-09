GP access and recruitment is top priority for Dan Repacholi MP

Newly elected Member for the Hunter Dan Repacholi is taking stock of his priority list for the Hunter electorate.
"I am extremely honoured and humbled to have been elected as the Federal Member for Hunter," Mr Repacholi said.
Advertisement
"Now it is time to prioritise and deliver for the area on budget items and election commitments."
Top of his list is health.
Mr Repacholi said one of his first priorities will be getting funding for GP Access and making it easier to recruit GPs in our region.
"I will also be working on getting the Medicare Urgent Care Clinic at Cessnock Hospital up and running, so that people who need to see a GP, can do so after hours in the region," he said.
"Ensuring that the big-ticket items our previous Government announced were in the Budget, such as the Singleton and Muswellbrook bypasses are started will also be high on the agenda."
During its election campaign, Labor made significant announcements including a plan to establish its first Medicare urgent care clinic in Cessnock (one of 50 across the country) and to provide $373,000 for a lighting upgrade at Cessnock Sportsground.
"The cost of living is a big issue, and we are already working on how we can deliver relief in the short-term, but also better outcomes over the long term in difficult economic times," Mr Repacholi added .
"I will be working on getting Same Job, Same Pay legislation into the Parliament so that workers doing the same job on the same site are paid the same wage.
"I have shown that I will work hard for the area during the election campaign and the community has given me the task of doing just that."
"I cannot wait until the poll is declared, hopefully sometime this week, so I can get started on delivering for the Hunter."
The five-time Olympian was declared the Hunter's new Member for Parliament on election night, securing 38.6 per cent of votes.
Meg Francis is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury.
Meg Francis is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.