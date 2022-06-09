The Advertiser - Cessnock
Applications open for community grant program

MF
By Meg Francis
June 9 2022 - 1:30am
BOOST: Greta Branxton Junior Soccer Club secured funding $15,000 in 2020 for the grandstand and seating around the football fields at Miller Park.

State Member for the Electorate of Cessnock, Clayton Barr, has announced that the NSW Government will once again conduct the Community Building Partnership Program in 2022.

