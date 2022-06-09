Applications open for community grant program

State Member for the Electorate of Cessnock, Clayton Barr, has announced that the NSW Government will once again conduct the Community Building Partnership Program in 2022.
Mr Barr said that $400,000 is available for projects in each NSW electorate including Cessnock and urges local councils and not-for-profit groups to apply for the funds they need to deliver projects with social, environmental and recreational outcomes.
"Local sports clubs, charities, school P&C associations, not-for-profits, Men's Sheds, Scouts or Girl Guides are just some of the groups that can benefit from the program."
"If your organisation or club needs extra funding for infrastructure, such as new awning, ride-on lawn mower, new goals posts, accessible features, equipment or refurbishment, then I'd strongly encourage you to apply."
Applications will close at 5pm on Friday, June 10.
For more information about the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program, visit: www.nsw.gov.au/cbp.
Meg Francis is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury.
