Time to toss out the old at June mattress drop-off

Time to toss out the old with Cessnock City Council hosting another free mattress drop-off event next week.
The event will be held on Saturday, June 18 from 8am to 12pm at Hunter Region BEC car park, Kurri Kurri.
Advertisement
Cessnock City residents will be able to dispose of up to four mattresses or bases, completely free of charge.
"This event is always really popular with our community and it's also great for our environment, as 75 per cent of the materials collected can be recycled," Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said.
This event is for Cessnock City Council residents only and proof of address is required via a driver's licence or rates notice.
Mattress drop-offs must also be made using a vehicle as there will be no pedestrian access.
If residents are unable to attend the drop-off event, mattresses can be taken to the Cessnock Waste Management Centre for disposal for a fee of $38.
For more information about the disposal of mattresses or other household waste, visit the disposal section of Cessnock City Council's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.