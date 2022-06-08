Cessnock and Kurri Kurri teams off to state senior netball titles

Cessnock and Kurri Kurri netball associations will be sending representative teams to the NSW Senior State Titles on the long weekend.
Cessnock will be competing in the Under-17 Division 2 and Under-15 Division 2 competitions.
Kurri Kurri is sending Under-17 Division 2 and Opens Division 2 teams.
Cessnock Netball rep co-ordinator Erin Fairlie said the under-15s won promotion last season and will be playing in 17s Division 2 this season which will be a big challenge for them.
Five of the 17s team are turning 15 this year but despite being a young side Fairlie expects them to do well and finish mid-table.
"The 17s have worked really hard. They play indoor, they play in the morning here and then go over to Maitland to play in the afternoon," she said.
"The 15s have also worked really hard. This will be their first senior state titles so it's a new challenge."
The junior state titles are on July 2-4 and Cessnock will be sending 12s, 13s and 14s teams.
