Hear the invincible Helen Reddy's story

One strong, invincible woman will pay tribute to another when Nikki Bennett's Invincible - The Helen Reddy Story comes to Cessnock.
The show is more than a tribute concert to the great Helen Reddy, it is a telling of her inspirational life story, interwoven with her music.
Ms Bennett, who is a skilled performer, said writing the show came naturally because, incredibly, Helen Reddy seems to have a song for every part of her life.
"What inspired me was how inspirational she was, the story of this show isn't just about her music," she said.
"She was a single mother from Melbourne and went on to become the highest selling female singing star in the world for a while, against all odds."
Helen Reddy was the first Australian to win a Grammy Award, and in 1973 her song I Am Woman became the anthem of the women's liberation movement.
Invincible - The Helen Reddy Story is on at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, June 18 at 8pm. Tickets are $69.90 and can be bought on the CPAC website.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
