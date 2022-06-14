The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Hear the invincible Helen Reddy's story

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated June 14 2022 - 1:40am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
I AM WOMAN: Nikki Bennett is bringing her Helen Reddy tribute show to Cessnock. Picture: Supplied.

One strong, invincible woman will pay tribute to another when Nikki Bennett's Invincible - The Helen Reddy Story comes to Cessnock.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.