What's on around Cessnock and beyond

Updated June 14 2022 - 1:37am, first published 1:30am
DISPOSAL: The hugely popular free mattress drop-off is back and will take place on Saturday June 18 from 8am to 12pm. Picture: Supplied

HISTORY WALK

Cessnock City Library is hosting a walk that will explore the hidden history of Bridges Hill on Friday, June 17. From a former Catholic convent to two almost forgotten coal mines, there is plenty to uncover. Bookings are essential, tickets are free via eventbrite.com.au.

