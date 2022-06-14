What's on around Cessnock and beyond

Cessnock City Library is hosting a walk that will explore the hidden history of Bridges Hill on Friday, June 17. From a former Catholic convent to two almost forgotten coal mines, there is plenty to uncover. Bookings are essential, tickets are free via eventbrite.com.au.
The Hunter Region Business Hub and Cessnock City Council are hosting a Getting Back to Business forum on Tuesday, June 21 at 10.30am at Cessnock Leagues Club. The event will bring local businesses together for networking and to discuss natural disaster recovery.
Cessnock City Council are hosting a free mattress drop-off event on Saturday, June 18 from 8am to 12pm at the Hunter Region BEC car park (Corner of Barton and Merthyr Streets), Kurri Kurri. Residents can dispose of up to four mattresses or bases. Proof of address is required.
The Hunter Valley Wine and Beer Festival is on Saturday, June 18 at Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley, celebrating the best of the Hunter wine and craft beer region. There will be beer, wine and cider tastings, gourmet food and live entertainment. Tickets are on moshtix.com.au.
PigSty in July will be on at Dashville on Saturday, July 2 from 12pm. It's a decadent day in the bush celebrating all things dark, warm and wintery. Feast on local winter harvests and slug on the finest refreshments, while listening to a great line up of live music.
There's lots on throughout June for the Hunter Valley Wine and Food Festival. Visit winecountry.com.au.
Got an event coming up? Tell us at lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
