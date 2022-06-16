Trainer Terrence Hong in hunt for Gardens double

Kearsley trainer Terrence Hong believes a drop in grade and return to form from injury can help Metro Mike and Let's Go Hornets respectively overcome middle box draws at The Gardens on Friday.
Hong, with help from his daughter, Tamara, trains just two dogs and said both were live chances. Metro Mike has box four in a heat of the 4th/5th grade series. His most recent win was on December 17 but he has since placed 10 times, including thirds at his past two starts. Hong said the race on Friday was a drop in class.
"He does get a lot of grade relief," Hong said. "He has a good record out of box four but most of those runs have been at Maitland, not a two-turn track. He's hit and miss out of the boxes, but if he jumps and is within a length or two of them at the top corner, he should run them down."
Let's Go Hornets steps up in trip in race nine (515m) after two wins and two seconds in five starts since a groin injury.
"She's hit her straps and her last couple of runs have been excellent," he said.
"The five box is a bit of a worry but she's got good early pace to offset that.
"She's just got to get out and lead. We're putting her up to the 500 because she's graded out now over shorter trips."
The attempt at 515m is her first while with Hong, who reared and broke in Let's Go Hornets but then had her trained by friend Andrew Gavenlock.
She failed in two runs over the 515m at Gosford but Hong was confident of an improved effort this time around.
"She had a couple of goes over the 500 at Gosford, but she was a lot younger then and she's a lot stronger these days and obviously she's matured," he said.
The 12-race program starts at 3:02pm.
