Celebrate Naidoc Week 2022 Advertising Feature

The first week of July will see communities across Australia celebrating NAIDOC Week.



Come together: Den Barber will share his cultural burning knowledge at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on July 5 in the My Cultural Fire Story event as part of Naidoc Week celebrations in Cessnock. Picture: Lee Grant.

NAIDOC stands for National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee.



Its origins can be traced to the emergence of Aboriginal groups in the 1920s which sought to increase awareness in the wider community of the status and treatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.

This important celebration recognises the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.



NAIDOC is a great opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and is an opportunity to participate in the celebration of the oldest and continuous living cultures on earth.

The theme for NAIDOC Week 2022 is Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!



Whether it's seeking proper environmental, cultural and heritage protections, or constitutional change, a comprehensive process of truth-telling and working towards treaties, or calling out racism - we must do it together.



This year's theme encourages all of us to champion institutional, structural, collaborative, and cooperative change while celebrating those who have already driven and led change in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities over generations.

Cessnock City Council is proud to support NAIDOC Week and present this fantastic program of events hosted by local community organisations which will run from July 4 to July 11.

There are many highlights of the program including Den Barber, who will share his cultural burning knowledge and his 15-year journey from firefighter to Aboriginal Cultural Fire Practitioner at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on July 5.



On July 9, residents are invited to come along to TAFE Park, Cessnock for the annual Kiray Putjung Aboriginal Corporation NAIDOC Family Fun Day.



The day will begin with a flag-raising ceremony at 10.30am, which will be followed by a day of music, culture, food and activities.



If you can't make it on Saturday, Barkuma's NAIDOC Family Fun Day will take place at their beautiful property in Sawyers Gully earlier in the week on July 5.

Cessnock Performing Arts Centre will also host a series of free short films on July 11.



Films include Angels Gather Here, Cheeky Dog and Ringtone.

NAIDOC Week is a key event in Cessnock City's annual events calendar.



Everyone is invited to participate in the program to learn more about our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, its culture, art, music and people.