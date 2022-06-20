The Advertiser - Cessnock
Kurri Kurri High School team wins Newcastle Sustainnovation Challenge

By Chloe Coleman
Updated June 20 2022 - 10:35pm, first published 5:43am
WINNERS: Winning year eight students Ben Couperthwaite, Ryder Howard, Madison Minter, Savanah McLaren, Peyton Berry and Lewis Jones with teacher Ms Katie Merrett. Picture: Supplied.

A team of Kurri Kurri High School year eight students have won the Newcastle Sustainnovation Challenge, and now their idea could be made reality by City of Newcastle council.

