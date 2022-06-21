Hunter Valley Gardens' annual Snow Time in the Garden gets under way this Saturday. With fun-filled activities including a mega snow pit, ice toboggan, a skating rink, rides and entertainment, there's something for the whole family to enjoy. Snow Time in the Gardens runs daily from June 25 to July 24. Find out more at huntervalleygardens.com.au.
It's a double market weekend at Kevin Sobels Wines, with the Handmade in the Hunter markets on Saturday, and the Tasty Food Markets on Sunday.
Advertisement
Fire and Rescue NSW Kurri Kurri will host the Metro North 3 Regional Firefighter Championships this weekend. The championships will take place at Manning Park in Blackwood Avenue, Cessnock on Saturday and Sunday. All are welcome.
The men and women of Cessnock Combined Probus Club meet at Cessnock Leagues Club on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 10.15am (next meeting June 28). Come and join in some ''fun, friendship and fellowship". Contact Christine on 0409 041 066.
The two-month Hunter Valley Wine and Food Festival runs throughout May and June. See what's on the program at winecountry.com.au.
NAIDOC Week - the annual celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture - runs from July 4 to 11. Find out more about the local celebrations at cessnock.nsw.gov.au.
Brokenwood Wines: Saturday, Aaron Lenard.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Nick Rage. Saturday, Solid Gold Party Night with Dave Cochrane (lounge); Travis Collins (auditorium - tickets via cessnockleagues.com.au).
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre: Friday, Jason Owen sings John Denver (tickets are on sale at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au).
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Pete Gelzinnis. Saturday, Downtown The Duo.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Abbie Ferris; Zane Penn. Saturday, Darren Gould; Katie & Feff.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, Kazzie.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Greg Bryce. Saturday, Gian; Pocket Aces. Sunday, Pistol Pete.
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, DJ Savage (tickets at trybooking.com). Saturday, Project X. Sunday, Komiti.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Karen O'Shea.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Wez Thompson.
Paxton Hotel: Saturday, Maryanne Rex.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Friday, The Crawford Brothers Band. Saturday, Felix Quinn Band.
Advertisement
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Patrick McMahon. Saturday, Dream Catchers.
Email your What's On listings to mail@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.