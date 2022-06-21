The Advertiser - Cessnock
What's on around Cessnock and beyond: June 22-28, 2022

June 21 2022 - 9:00am
WINTER FUN: Snow Time in the Garden gets under way at Hunter Valley Gardens this Saturday, running daily until July 24.

SNOW TIME

Hunter Valley Gardens' annual Snow Time in the Garden gets under way this Saturday. With fun-filled activities including a mega snow pit, ice toboggan, a skating rink, rides and entertainment, there's something for the whole family to enjoy. Snow Time in the Gardens runs daily from June 25 to July 24. Find out more at huntervalleygardens.com.au.

