Cessnock dodged the worst of the wet weather that hit the Hunter coast last weekend, and the sunshine is set to continue.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast sunny days with tops ranging from 17 to 19 degrees over the next week, though showers may return by Tuesday.
A few chilly nights lie ahead, with overnight lows ranging from 3 to 7 degrees, and a chance of morning frost on Thursday.
Stay tuned to bom.gov.au for the up-to-date forecast.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
