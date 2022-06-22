Hunter Valley Gardens' coolest event of the year, Snow Time in the Garden, kicks off this Saturday.
The gardens will be transformed into a winter wonderland for the month-long spectacle, which provides the perfect school holiday activity for both the adventurous and more sage members of the family.
This year's attractions include an ice skating rink, ice toboggan, snow play zone, amusement rides, roving performers, and plenty of winter-themed photo opportunities.
Event manager Amanda Andrews said Hunter Valley Gardens is thrilled to have Snow Time in the Garden back this year.
"After last year's COVID lockdown impacting our Sydney visitors, we have prepared the perfect winter spectacle for families to enjoy," Ms Andrews said.
"This event is a more immersive experience than ever, with a range of activities for young and young-hearted, including the bobby seals for junior skaters (6 and under) and Snow Play Zone, guests will feel truly transported to the Antarctic.
"This event is an easy day out for families during the school holidays, that provides unlimited fun and memories to last a lifetime, especially for the little ones who haven't seen snow before!"
Snow Time in the Garden runs daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm until Sunday. July 24.
For more information and tickets, visit huntervalleygardens.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
