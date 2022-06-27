Dr Paul Callaghan will discuss his bestselling book, The Dreaming Path, at Cessnock Library this Thursday evening.
Co-written with Uncle Paul Gordon, The Dreaming Path is about reconnecting with traditional beliefs and cultures.
Advertisement
It brings together Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal worldviews that invite the reader to reflect upon topics such as caring for our place, the importance of story, relationships, sharing and unity; learning and living in truth, inspiration and resilience.
Dr Callaghan is an Aboriginal man belonging to the land of the Worimi people, located just north of Newcastle. For many years he has held senior executive positions in Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal related service areas, but his desire to focus on community and individual wellbeing compelled him to start his own consultancy business.
He is also a motivational speaker, a storyteller, and a dancer. Dr Callaghan's passions are driven by his belief in the power of story to create a better world.
Library services co-ordinator Rose-marie Walters said Thursday's talk would be "like sitting around the fire to share knowledge which reveals the power of Aboriginal spirituality as a profound source of contentment and wellbeing".
Copies of The Dreaming Path will be available for sale and signing at the talk, which runs from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Bookings are essential via cessnock.nsw.gov.au/libraries or by calling 4993 4399.
Meanwhile, Cessnock's NAIDOC Week program gets under way from Monday, July 4, with a fantastic program of events including family fun days, an art exhibition, cultural talks and film screenings. Read more here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.