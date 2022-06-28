Hunter Valley Police District will hold a community engagement event in the Cessnock TAFE grounds this Friday from 8.30am to 11am. Members of the police district's Senior Leadership Team, Crime Prevention Unit and Traffic Services Unit Highway Patrol, along with representatives from TAFE, Cessnock and Community Youth Development Services and Cessnock City Council, will be in attendance on the morning to discuss local issues. There will also be highway patrol cars and motorcycles on display, and free coffee on offer.