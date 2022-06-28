Hunter Valley Police District will hold a community engagement event in the Cessnock TAFE grounds this Friday from 8.30am to 11am. Members of the police district's Senior Leadership Team, Crime Prevention Unit and Traffic Services Unit Highway Patrol, along with representatives from TAFE, Cessnock and Community Youth Development Services and Cessnock City Council, will be in attendance on the morning to discuss local issues. There will also be highway patrol cars and motorcycles on display, and free coffee on offer.
Dr Paul Callaghan will discuss his bestselling book, The Dreaming Path, at Cessnock Library this Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Bookings are essential via cessnock.nsw.gov.au/libraries or by calling 4993 4399. Read more here.
St Philip's Christian College will present Disney's Moana Jr - a one-hour adaptation of the beloved Disney film -- at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre this week. Show times are 11am and 7pm Friday, and 7pm Saturday. Tickets at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au.
Hunter Valley Gardens' annual winter fiesta, Snow Time in the Garden, runs daily until Sunday, July 24. Tickets at huntervalleygardens.com.au. Read more here.
NAIDOC Week - the annual celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture - runs from July 4 to 11. Find out more about the local celebrations at cessnock.nsw.gov.au.
Briar Ridge Vineyard: Sunday, Bree Rusev.
Brokenwood Wines: Friday, Bobby C. Saturday, Pete Gelzinnis.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Dave Carter. Saturday, Ned Verwey Duo.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Nick Rage. Saturday, The Crawford Brothers Duo.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Finnian Johnson; Liam Kennedy-Clark Duo. Saturday, Karen O'Shea; Daniel Arvidson.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, Hayden Johns.
Dashville: Saturday, Pigsty in July ft. The Porkers, Money For Rope, The Laurels, Pow Wow, Burger Joint, Well?, Alice Terry, Thunderbox, Casino Rumblers, the Frank Sultana Blues Band and Racing Birds. Read more here.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Saturday, Saving June.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Teasha and Mari. Saturday, Kristy J; The Avenue. Sunday, CrocQ.
Huntlee Tavern: Saturday, Thunderstruck: the ACDC tribute band and Shadow Boxer: The Angels tribute band. Sunday, Karen O'Shea.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Dave Andrews.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Bree Rusev.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Saturday, Loko.
Royal Oak Hotel Cessnock: Friday, Andy Abra.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Anthony Lee. Saturday, Zane Penn Duo. Sunday, Luke Davis.
Wollombi Tavern: Sunday, Andy Abra.
Cessnock Senior Citizens Association will hold an open day at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, July 7 from 10am to 1pm. All are welcome.
The Winery Running Festival Hunter Valley will be held at Wandin, Lovedale on Sunday, July 17. Read more here.
