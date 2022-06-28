The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

What's on around Cessnock and beyond: June 29-July 5, 2022

Updated June 29 2022 - 12:43am, first published June 28 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT: Last year's Coffee with a Cop day in Cessnock. Picture: Hunter Valley Police District

COFFEE WITH A COP

Hunter Valley Police District will hold a community engagement event in the Cessnock TAFE grounds this Friday from 8.30am to 11am. Members of the police district's Senior Leadership Team, Crime Prevention Unit and Traffic Services Unit Highway Patrol, along with representatives from TAFE, Cessnock and Community Youth Development Services and Cessnock City Council, will be in attendance on the morning to discuss local issues. There will also be highway patrol cars and motorcycles on display, and free coffee on offer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.