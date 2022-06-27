After two years of COVID-forced cancellations, the 15th Winery Running Festival Hunter Valley will be held on Sunday, July 17.
This year's festival will be staged from the famous Wandin Cricket Pavilion at Lovedale, and is set to attract about 1200 runners and 2000 spectators.
"We are excited to finally stage the event in Lovedale, from the cricket oval, internal roads of Wandin and parts of Talga Road," festival organiser, Paul Humphreys of H Events, said.
"The course has exceptional views, and the Lovedale businesses and community have been very supportive, even with the frustration of postponements, cancellations, and the requirement for multiple approvals in the past three years."
Events on offer on the AIMS-accredited course include a half-marathon (21.1km), 10.5km, 5km and 2km courses. Entries are open to all standard of runners of any age.
All entries from 2021 were automatically held over to the new date. New entries can be completed at www.wineryrun.com, with early bird entry closing July 3.
