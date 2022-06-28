The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Clayton Barr: Raising the Barr | Free market model puts profits over people

By Member for Cessnock, Clayton Barr
June 28 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Cessnock, Clayton Barr

Recent weeks have shown an electricity market that is drowning in its own desire for profits. To make sure the profits soar, the free market is letting we, the people, freeze.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.