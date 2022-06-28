It's been almost 29 years since the tragic and mysterious death of Allison Newstead, and her family is still searching every day for answers.
On October 6, 1993, Allison left her Cessnock home to buy dinner from a local cafe.
It was the last time her family saw her alive: a week later, the 17-year-old's body was found - naked and partially decomposed - under a sheet of tin in bushland at Pelton.
A post-mortem failed to determine the cause of death, and her case remains unsolved.
A new campaign by the NSW Police Force's Unsolved Homicide Unit and Corrective Services NSW, in partnership with Crime Stoppers and the Homicide Victims' Support Group, hopes to shine a light on the state's cold cases and help families like Allison's to get the answers they seek.
The campaign, known as Operation Veritas, has introduced playing cards featuring pictures of 52 cold case victims into the state's jails.
Allison's mother Loretta and sister Sonia attended the launch of Operation Veritas at the Sydney Opera House last Wednesday, and said they felt very grateful that Allison has been included in the first release of cards into the prisons.
"We hope this may trigger somebody's memory and they may speak up if they do know something. If not just for our case, but for the many other families who are still seeking answers about what happened to their loved ones also," Sonia said.
The years since Allison's death have been a never-ending nightmare for her family. Her father Allan passed away in 2001, having never found out what happened to his daughter.
Loretta says she will continue to fight for justice for Allison, and pleads to anyone with information to come forward.
"Not a day goes by that we don't think of Allison and wonder if we will ever know what happened," she said.
"Her father passed away suddenly with no form of closure, and as Allison's mother, I hope that somebody finds it within themselves to come forward with information before I too pass away.
"I do not wish to leave Sonia and her own family to fight for answers alone."
Operation Veritas follows a similar program which has had success in the United States and other Australian states.
The cards were produced and distributed by by inmates working at Corrective Services Industries.
NSW Police Force Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, said it's hoped the cards generate new leads by circulating crucial information about suspected victims among inmates who may have knowledge of those crimes.
"This format has already had success in the United States and other jurisdictions here in Australia, and we have worked collaboratively under Operation Veritas for almost two years to ensure we get it right," he said.
"We know inmates often share details of their crimes or those committed by associates with others; this is about capitalising on that and generating new information to progress these cases.
"Veritas is the Roman goddess of truth, and these cards are about the continued quest for answers and justice for the families involved with the Homicide Victims' Support Group."
Homicide Victims' Support Group executive director Martha Jabour said more than five years of advocacy by their members had led to the introduction of the cards.
"The families of those represented were personally involved in the production process because for them, these cards represent the potential for both truth and justice," Ms Jabour said.
Crime Stoppers NSW CEO Peter Price said this initiative reinforces the importance of how sharing information helps solves crimes.
"Crimes aren't solved with one piece of information but that one fact - no matter how small or insignificant it may seem - could be the vital clue police need to solve a crime," Mr Price said.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
