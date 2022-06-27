Wizard Whitlock wins world doubles

Cessnock's Wizard of darts Simon Whitlock has described winning the PDC World Cup of Darts as "the pinnacle of my long career" after he and Damon Heta claimed victory for Australia against Wales in the recent doubles event.
The pair defeated the Welsh duo of Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton, taking the best-of-five series in four matches in the final at Frankfurt.
Advertisement
Whitlock, a former Wollombi brickie, had represented Australia 11 times at the World Cup, reaching the semi-finals twice and finishing runners up once.
He partnered Paul Nicholson from 2010 to 2015, and played with the late Kyle Anderson from 2016 to 2019, before Heta became his third partner in 2020.
"Absolutely amazing, a dream come true finally," Whitlock, who was inducted into the Cessnock City Hall of Fame in 2020, said of winning his first world title.
"World champions, you can't argue with that. I'm buzzing, this is the best moment of my life.
"I won the European Championship but this takes it."
Whitlock and Heta dedicated the win to Anderson who died last year.
"I am so proud for us both, for Australia and for my past teammate Kyle," Whitlock tweeted.
"Thank you everyone I am the happiest person in the world right now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.