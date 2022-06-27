The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Wizard Whitlock wins world doubles

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 27 2022 - 7:35am, first published 5:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
World Cup of Darts champions Simon "The Wizard" Whitlock (right) and Damon Heta

Cessnock's Wizard of darts Simon Whitlock has described winning the PDC World Cup of Darts as "the pinnacle of my long career" after he and Damon Heta claimed victory for Australia against Wales in the recent doubles event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.