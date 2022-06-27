Cessnock City Council is investigating the viability of 'job shuttle' program that will provide transport for workers from Cessnock to the vineyards.
The idea for a pilot program was tabled by Cr Daniel Watton in a notice of motion at council's April meeting.
Advertisement
Cr Watton, who works in the youth sector, said there has been a "dramatic increase" in hospitality-related job vacancies in the vineyards since COVID restrictions eased, but limited transport options posed a threat to young people hoping to gain ongoing employment in the area.
Cr Watton said the shuttle program would provide a great opportunity for council to address this "significant dilemma", and to build partnerships with community-based organisations and businesses within the LGA.
Council resolved to liaise with and work alongside community-based organisations and businesses to develop and implement a Cessnock to Wine Country pilot job shuttle program, and to research appropriate, relevant grants that may assist local organisations and businesses in facilitating the program.
Council's economic development team has started to investigate viable options to create the program, and will bring a report back to council.
Consultation began with Job Active providers, local businesses and business chambers at its Pokolbin Business Networking Event on June 10, where the economic development team conducted an interactive survey.
This survey has now been released to the community to gauge interest in such a program, and can be found at council's website.
The survey closes Thursday, June 30 at cessnock.nsw.gov.au/Have-your-say.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.