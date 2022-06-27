The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock City Council investigates viability of 'job shuttle' transport program to vineyards

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
June 27 2022 - 11:00pm
CAR-DEPENDENT: Limited transport options in the Hunter Valley vineyards can be a barrier for young people seeking work.

Cessnock City Council is investigating the viability of 'job shuttle' program that will provide transport for workers from Cessnock to the vineyards.

Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

