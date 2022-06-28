Cessnock Hospitality Group will undertake a full review of Paxton Bowling Club's operations over the next year to determine the ongoing financial viability of the club.
It's not an ultimatum, but a chance to turn things around after what has been a challenging couple of years for the club, the group's chief executive officer Paul Cousins says.
Paxton Bowling Club, which opened in 1957, amalgamated with Cessnock Leagues Club in 2016 in order to help address some challenging economic circumstances at the time.
The hospitality group has since invested more than $315,000 into the Paxton club's facilities, including $200,000 for the installation of the synthetic bowling green.
After reporting a $227,619 loss in the 2016-17 financial year, results gradually improved over the next four years, however the current financial year saw a reversal of this trend, with a trading loss of more than $100,000.
This brought the club's accumulated trading losses to almost $700,000 since the amalgamation, which Mr Cousins said is not "economically sustainable".
Mr Cousins said the pandemic has been a challenging time for the clubs industry, with the stop-start due to lockdown and now with staff shortages.
"We need things to improve," he said.
A letter that was distributed to 400 Paxton Bowling Club members and 700 Paxton, Millfield and Ellalong residents last week said members should be aware that on completion of the review in mid-2023, "it may be determined that it is not financially sustainable to continue trading at Paxton Bowling Club".
"While the Board and Management of Cessnock Hospitality Group will be doing all that it can to improve the trading results at Paxton Bowling Club, we remain committed to acting in the overall best interests of our 13,000 members of the Group (which also includes Cessnock Leagues Club and Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar)," the letter stated.
Paxton resident Jane Lewis, who has strong familial ties with the club, put a call-to-action on Facebook after receiving the letter about the review.
"From responses gained on Facebook, it would appear that a lot of people in surrounding villages were not even aware that the bowling club existed," she said.
"With a large number of new estates that have recently begun to emerge in Paxton, Millfield and Ellalong, with more exposure, those new residents could become aware of the club's plight.
"Our club is an asset to the community and would be a significant loss.
"If we don't use it, we are going to lose it."
Ms Lewis said the club is an integral part of the community, and is a special place for many local families.
The green is named after her great-grandfather Tim Phillips; her grandmother Brenda Millward is the current women's bowling club president, and late grandfather Jimmy Millward has his ashes interred in the wall.
"To lose this would be heartbreaking," Ms Lewis said.
"I urge everyone to to come on down and support our club."
Paxton is home to men's and women's bowling clubs, which have enjoyed success at zone and state level throughout their history.
The bowlers acknowledged the support of Cessnock Leagues Club, which likely saved the club from closure in 2016, and also encourage the wider community to get behind the venue.
"It's not just about the bowlers - we need the community to come here and support the club," women's bowling club treasurer Yvonne Snelgrove said.
"They could have weddings here. There's entertainment every Saturday."
The letter included a survey for members' feedback, which Mr Cousins said has had an "overwhelmingly positive" response so far.
Mr Cousins said the board wants to be "transparent and upfront" and work together with the members to help ensure the club continues to trade.
"We don't want to close this club, and we're not trying to give anyone an ultimatum, but times are tough and it needs your support," he said.
"We are really hopeful that we can turn it around."
The members' survey closes Sunday, July 17.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
