The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Our Places

'Use it or lose it': Community urged to support Paxton Bowling Club

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
June 28 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUN AND FRIENDSHIP: Paxton Women's bowlers were joined by Bellbird Park members for a pennant trial on Tuesday. Picture: Krystal Sellars

Cessnock Hospitality Group will undertake a full review of Paxton Bowling Club's operations over the next year to determine the ongoing financial viability of the club.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.