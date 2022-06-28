After a good run of sunny days, the rain is set to return to Cessnock this week.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting showers from Friday through to at least Tuesday, with falls of up to 40mm expected over the weekend.
Advertisement
Daytime temperatures will range from 16 to 18 over the next seven days, and after a chilly start on Wednesday, overnight lows will be milder, ranging from 6 to 10 degrees.
Stay tuned to bom.gov.au for the up-to-date forecast.
Wednesday: 3-17, partly cloudy
Thursday: 6-18, cloudy
Friday: 7-16, cloudy
Saturday: 8-17, showers
Sunday: 8-17, showers
Monday: 9-18, showers
Tuesday: 10-18, showers
Advertisement
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Cessnock Advertiser stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
If you didn't receive your copy of the Advertiser this week, lodge an inquiry here.
Advertisement
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.