Bears run rampant in high-scoring victory over Lake Macquarie

It was scarcely understandable that the margin could be so close at this point in the game, but to the Bears' credit, they remained undeterred by their brief period of defensive fragility and continued to push forward in numbers. Buswell got on the end of a Niyonkuru corner in the 65th minute but his header was cleared away by the Lakes defence, while Connor Heydon was introduced two minutes later for Brownlow as gaffer Richards looked to inject some fresh verve into the attack to seal the result.