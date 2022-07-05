The Advertiser - Cessnock
What's on around Cessnock and beyond: July 6-12, 2022

July 5 2022 - 2:00pm
ACTIVE: PCYC Cessnock has some great wet-weather activities, including rock climbing, to cure that school holiday boredom.

SCHOOL HOLIDAY FUN

PCYC Cessnock's school holiday program runs weekdays throughout the winter break. Activities include bouldering, soccer, gymnastics, volleyball, adventure play and more. Cost is $45 per day. Book online via pcycnsw.org.au or call the club on 4991 1407.

