PCYC Cessnock's school holiday program runs weekdays throughout the winter break. Activities include bouldering, soccer, gymnastics, volleyball, adventure play and more. Cost is $45 per day. Book online via pcycnsw.org.au or call the club on 4991 1407.
Cessnock Library also has a great program of events running throughout the school holidays, including a circus show, stuffed animal taxidermy and practical magic for teens. Details and bookings at cessnock.nsw.gov.au/libraries/Whats-on.
Advertisement
Hunter Valley Gardens' winter spectacular, Snow Time in the Garden runs daily until July 24. Attractions include a mega snow pit, giant ice toboggan, ice skating rink, amusement rides and roving entertainment. Tickets at huntervalleygardens.com.au.
The NSW SES Cessnock City Unit will hold an open day at its headquarters on Col Turnbull Parade, Pokolbin this Saturday. The open day will run from 10am to 2pm. Anyone who is interested in becoming an SES volunteer is encouraged to attend.
Central Rural Fire Brigade will hold a car wash and barbecue this Saturday at the station on South Avenue, Cessnock. The car wash will run from 9am to 3pm, at a cost of $10 per car. Pies and slices will also be for sale on the day.
The annual celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, NAIDOC Week is under way, with a fantastic program of events in Cessnock.
Barkuma Neighbourhood Centre will hold its NAIDOC family fun day at Binarri Jinama-Gu (1075 Old Maitland Road, Sawyers Gully) this Friday from 10am to 2pm. It will coincide with the 24-hour Winter Walkabout, which starts at 10am Friday.
Kiray Putjung Aboriginal Corporation's family fun day will be held in the Cessnock TAFE grounds on Saturday, July 16 (rescheduled from this Saturday). It starts at 10.30am with a flag-raising ceremony and will also include carnival rides, entertainment, an Elders marquee and market stalls.
Other events include film screenings, an art exhibition and craft activities. Visit cessnock.nsw.gov.au/NAIDOCWeek2022 for the full program.
Brokenwood Wines: Friday, Oran Vir. Saturday, Madelyn.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Jessica Cain. Saturday, 2GoodReasons.
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre: Saturday, Twist and Shout: A Salute to Rock 'n' Roll. Read more here.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Josh Drinkwater. Saturday, YOK.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Finnian Johnson; Jayde Corner. Saturday, Dave Andrews, Mike Horbacz.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, Nick Rage.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Friday, Outerphase. Saturday, Cherokee. Sunday, Jai Maree.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Dreamcatchers. Saturday, Greg Bryce; Barracuda. Sunday, Rox.
Huntlee Tavern: Saturday, The Avenue. Sunday, Pistol Pete.
Advertisement
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Kevin O'Hara.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Hayden Johns.
Paxton Hotel: Friday, Get What Ya Given.
Peden's Hotel: Saturday, Emily Smith.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Saturday, #RO551.
Royal Oak Hotel: Saturday, Maryanne Rex.
Advertisement
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Thomas James. Saturday, Nick Rage. Sunday, Dave Andrews.
Do you have an event, meeting or gig that you'd like to promote? Email the details to mail@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.