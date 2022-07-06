The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood mobile donor centre returns to Cessnock next week.
More than 8.3 million Australians, or one in three, will need to receive a blood donation in their lifetime, but only one in three Australians donate blood.
Blood is urgently needed, with donations across Australia currently at record low levels as illnesses force donors to cancel their appointments.
The mobile donor centre will be in the Charlton Street car park (near the Reject Shop) on Monday, July 11 from 1pm to 7pm, and Tuesday, July 12 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
Check the eligibility criteria and book your appointment at www.lifeblood.com.au, via the free DonateBlood App or by calling 13 14 95.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
