The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock's July rainfall record broken as natural disaster declared

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
July 5 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TORRENT: Storm water rushes through a drain in Charlton Street, Cessnock around 5pm Tuesday. Picture: Krystal Sellars

Cessnock's long-term monthly rainfall record for July has already been smashed just five days into the month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.