Conditions have eased in Cessnock on Thursday morning, but several roads remain closed around the city as the floodwater continues to subside.
As of 11am Thursday, the following roads are closed:
Residents are reminded never to drive through floodwater. Be aware of driving hazards such as mud, debris, damaged roads, fallen trees and branches. If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, storm drains, low-lying areas and floodwaters.
Stay tuned to Cessnock City Council's website for the up-to-date list of road closures.
As of 9.45am Thursday, the Wollombi Brook at Wollombi was at 10.98 metres and falling, after peaking at 14.2 metres around 1am Wednesday.
Flooding may still be in all low-lying road crossings from Bulga to Wollombi and surrounding areas. Low properties on Paynes Crossing Road, Wollombi may still be experiencing high flood water.
MAITLAND: The SES has started a ferry service from Gillieston Heights into Maitland, to help people in the stranded community to get to and from home, and to get essential items such as food and medicine; while police have called on motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in the Maitland area. It comes as the Hunter River continues to rise at Maitland, with the potential to reach the major flood level (10.50 metres) overnight Thursday into Friday. Following the Maitland Mercury's coverage here.
SINGLETON: Major inundation was taking place at Singleton on Thursday morning, with the flood level expected to reach a peak of about 13.71m. Keep up to date with what's happening in Singleton here.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
