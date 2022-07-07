MAITLAND: The SES has started a ferry service from Gillieston Heights into Maitland, to help people in the stranded community to get to and from home, and to get essential items such as food and medicine; while police have called on motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in the Maitland area. It comes as the Hunter River continues to rise at Maitland, with the potential to reach the major flood level (10.50 metres) overnight Thursday into Friday. Following the Maitland Mercury's coverage here.