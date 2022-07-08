The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Friday flood update: What's happening around Cessnock City

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated July 8 2022 - 12:33am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sun is shining in Cessnock on Friday, but there is still a lot of water around after this week's record-breaking rainfall.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.