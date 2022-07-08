Friday flood update: What's happening around Cessnock City

The sun is shining in Cessnock on Friday, but there is still a lot of water around after this week's record-breaking rainfall.
Motorists are urged to take extra care, with the city's road infrastructure severely impacted and several roads still closed (see the full list at council's website).
Advertisement
The water at Testers Hollow has reached the U-turn bay near Averys Lane, and motorists are urged not to block the area.
Across the hollow, Maitland is bracing itself for major flooding, with the Hunter River set to peak at 10.5 metres on Friday.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke will tour flood-affected parts of the region throughout the day.
Out at Wollombi, floodwaters continue to recede, with the gauge level falling below the Moderate Flood Level on Friday morning.
As the clean-up gets underway, residents are reminded not to enter damaged buildings or structures, unless deemed safe to do so by authorities.
For support and recovery services, call 13 77 88 or visit www.nsw.gov.au/floods.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.