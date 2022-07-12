Junkyard Beats will bring some school holiday fun to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre this Friday with The Box Show.
In the hands of Junkyard Beats, ordinary household items are transformed into extraordinary musical instruments and unwanted junk comes alive in exciting and surprising ways.
Advertisement
Shows will be held 10am and 1pm. Tickets are on sale through the venue.
Other places around Cessnock City offering great school holiday activities include PCYC Cessnock, Richmond Vale Railway Museum, Hunter Valley Wildlife Park and Hunter Valley Gardens, where Snow Time in the Garden is under way until July 24.
A pop-up market will be held at Kiosk (Cessnock tennis courts) this Saturday from 9am to 1pm, featuring local creators Green Sista Plant Co, Little Rituals, The Candle Apothecary and Lippy Mae Collective.
The Handmade in the Hunter markets are on at Kevin Sobels Wines on Saturday and Sunday this week, running from 9am to 2pm both days.
The Miller Park Markets are on at Branxton this Sunday from 9.30am to 2pm.
Australia's master hypnotist and illusionist, Hypnotik will bring his show to East Cessnock Bowling Club this Saturday nights. Tickets for the over-18s show are $30 and can be booked by calling the club on 4990 1444. Read more here.
Abermain Bowling Club: Sunday Country featuring Donnie Soper, Rick Ferret and Graham Germon (1pm-4pm, $10 entry).
Briar Ridge Vineyard: Sunday, Madelyn.
Brokenwood Wines: Friday, Cascadence. Saturday, Luke Furbank.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, The Levymen. Saturday, Reggie Sinclair.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Hayden Johns. Saturday, Impact Duo.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Tom Freeman; Meagan Jane. Saturday, Mike Horbacz; Thomas James. Sunday, Liam Kennedy-Clark; Dave Andrews.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, Cass Eleven.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Project X. Saturday, Damien (1pm); Misbehave (9pm). Sunday, Jai Maree.
Hotel Cessnock: Saturday, muso's jam (2pm-6pm).
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, RNB night. Saturday, Gen-R-8. Sunday, Damien.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Rox.
Advertisement
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Trinity Woodhouse.
Paxton Hotel: Saturday, Green Ginger (3pm).
Peden's Hotel: Saturday, Nick Rage.
Railway Hotel: Saturday, DJ Calicious.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Saturday, Full Throttle.
Royal Oak Hotel Cessnock: Saturday, Nick Wall.
Advertisement
Vincent Street Kitchen & Bar: Friday, Patrick McMahon. Saturday, The Larks. Sunday, Big Pete.
The Winery Running Festival Hunter Valley is on this Sunday. This year's run will be staged from Wandin Estate, with a half-marathon (21.1km), 10.5km, 5km and 2km courses. Entries are open to all standard of runners of any age. Register at www.wineryrun.com.
Cessnock Uniting Church hosts a range of activities every week to keep the community connected.
There's a free afternoon tea from 2.30pm to 3.30pm every Wednesday; and free sausage sizzles by Rotary (Wednesday 10.30am-1pm) and Lions (Friday 10.30am-1pm).
During school term, there's also tai chi in the church hall at 12.30pm Monday, and art and craft on Thursdays from 9am to noon.
Email your What's On listings to mail@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.