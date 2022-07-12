Plans are in full swing for the inaugural Cessnock City Sleepout, which will raise funds for Hunter Food Relief Centre.
The sleepout will be held at Baddeley Park on Saturday, September 3, starting at 3pm and running through to 10am on the Sunday morning.
The event is being organised by Home in Place housing access officer Luke Bozic-Curran, who said the food relief centre has made a huge difference in his clients' lives.
"So many of my clients have been using this charity, and coming back to us with better mental health," he said.
"I wanted to do something to give back.
"Every day I go home from work and I wonder if that person has eaten tonight, or if they have somewhere to sleep.
"And I now know that they have eaten, because Georgina has come along and set up Hunter Food Relief."
Hunter Food Relief Centre opened at the Cessnock Uniting Church Hall in April, after its founder Georgina Grine started cooking meals at home for people in need late last year.
It's been a whirlwind few months for the centre, which now serves about 200 meals two days a week, and has also been delivering food to flood-stricken residents in Gillieston Heights and Broke, and to local SES volunteers.
Ms Grine was thrilled for the charity to be the beneficiary of the sleepout.
"It's amazing... Luke knows how much we need this service," she said.
"We just want to help out people who are struggling."
Mr Bozic-Curran said the most recent "homeless head count" conducted by local service providers found 29 people sleeping rough in Cessnock, while many others are seeking temporary accommodation.
"A lot of people have the perception that homeless people are all drug users, but they're not," he said.
"Some are escaping domestic violence, or family fallout. It tears your heart out."
Mr Bozic-Curran said the food relief centre provides a vital service in the community and that he hopes the people of Cessnock will support the fundraising event.
"Let's come together as a community and help keep this service alive, because you never know if you'll need to use it," he said.
Rather than a winter sleepout, which are typically aimed at corporate participants, the Cessnock City Sleepout will be held in early spring to make it a family-friendly event.
The event will be set up on the training field, with a sausage sizzle, entertainment, karaoke, a movie screen and of course, camping.
Tickets for the Cessnock City Sleepout are now on sale at eventbrite.com.au, starting at $15 for a single ticket and $30 for a family (plus booking fees). Those who can't make it and still want to donate can also do so via the Eventbrite page.
Anyone who would like to provide sponsorship, donate a raffle prize or help out with the event can email lukebozic78@gmail.com.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
