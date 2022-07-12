After last week's record-breaking rain, Cessnock will have a slight reprieve from the wet weather, with mostly fine days ahead until Monday, when a medium chance of showers is forecast.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting daytime temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees over the next seven days, with overnight lows of 2 to 7, and a chance of morning frost on Thursday and Friday.
Stay tuned to bom.gov.au for the up-to-date forecast.
Wednesday: 5-15, shower or two
Thursday: 5-15, partly cloudy
Friday: 4-17, mostly sunny
Saturday: 2-17, partly cloudy
Sunday: 7-20, partly cloudy
Monday: 8-18, possible shower
Tuesday: 7-17, shower or two
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
