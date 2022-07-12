The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock weather forecast: July 13-19, 2022

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
July 12 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunrise from Bimbadeen Mountain. File image.

After last week's record-breaking rain, Cessnock will have a slight reprieve from the wet weather, with mostly fine days ahead until Monday, when a medium chance of showers is forecast.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.