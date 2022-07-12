The Advertiser - Cessnock
Wollombi stands its ground after another natural disaster

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
July 12 2022 - 7:00pm
BIG JOB: Wollombi Tavern owner Cathie Books gets stuck into the clean-up with a smile. Picture: Charlie McLennan

The big clean-up has begun at Wollombi, after last week's deluge resulted in the town's biggest flood since 1949.

