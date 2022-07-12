The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Bulldogs face three games in a week

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 12 2022 - 6:53am, first published 5:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH RUN: Kurri Kurri start a challenging run to the end of the season with the Maitland Pickers at the Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.

The Kurri Kurri Bulldogs face the daunting task of three games in seven days starting with the toughest fixture in the competition - Maitland at Maitland Sportsground on Old Boys Day - on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.