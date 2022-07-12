Bulldogs face three games in a week

The Kurri Kurri Bulldogs face the daunting task of three games in seven days starting with the toughest fixture in the competition - Maitland at Maitland Sportsground on Old Boys Day - on Saturday.
The Pickers smashed the Bulldogs 52-0 in round 7 at Kurri.
The Bulldogs then back up to face Central Newcastle at St John Oval on Tuesday night before hosting Lakes United in their round one catch-up game at Kurri Kurri Sportsground on Saturday, July 23.
They then host Central in round 17 on July 30, before travelling to play Wyong in round 18 on August 6.
Last Saturday's postponed home game against South Newcastle has been rescheduled for August 13 along with the other round 15 games.
The Newcastle RL has moved the semi-finals and grand final back a week. The grand final is on the weekend of September 10-11.
