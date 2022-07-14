The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre receives $1.26 million from NSW Government's Creative Capital program

July 14 2022 - 6:30am
ARTS FUNDING: Cessnock City Council's acting general manager Robert Maginnity (left to right), curator of creative and performing arts Vicki Sienczuk, deputy mayor John Moores, NSW Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin, Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin, and council's acting director of corporate and community services Darrylen Allan after the funding announcement on Tuesday. Picture: supplied

Plans to transform Cessnock Performing Arts Centre into a cultural hub have received a boost, with a $1.26 million grant from the NSW Government's Creative Capital program.

