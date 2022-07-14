Plans to transform Cessnock Performing Arts Centre into a cultural hub have received a boost, with a $1.26 million grant from the NSW Government's Creative Capital program.
NSW Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin and Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin visited the venue on Tuesday to announce the funding.
The grant will allow for the completion of stage two of the centre's refurbishment, which includes the relocation of the box office, a new retail space, an administration office and access improvements.
Mr Franklin said the upgrade would transform the centre's ground floor and create a more functional and accessible space.
"This project will see the centre expanded into a cultural hub - providing locals with enhanced access to the arts and dynamic cultural experiences, as well as a place where people can come together to express and exchange their creative ideas," Mr Franklin said.
"This is an important cultural infrastructure project for Cessnock that will shape its future as a destination for arts and cultural experiences for audiences and visitors alike."
The performing arts centre opened in 2008, and council began investigating opportunities to establish the cultural hub as part of its 2017-18 operational plan.
The cultural hub plan also includes an exhibition space and artist studio, and will see the Vincent Street venue rebranded as PACC - Performance Arts Culture Cessnock.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the government's financial support for this quality arts venue for the community would boost tourism and the Hunter economy.
"This targeted support will deliver excellent opportunities for the economy and help us provide better cultural experiences for our local audiences and visitors to enjoy," Mr Martin said.
Cessnock deputy mayor John Moores said the funding was an important boost that would reshape an historic Cessnock building.
"I have seen this building transformed from a furniture shop to an arts centre," Cr Moores said.
"It is wonderful to see this building transforming yet again, this time to expand its capacity to host and support the creative arts in Cessnock."
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre also received a $181,000 grant to upgrade its stage lighting from the first round of the Creative Capital program.
