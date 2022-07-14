The Advertiser - Cessnock
Transgrid helicopter bushfire inspections in Cessnock area on July 16-17, 2022

Updated July 14 2022 - 4:41am, first published 4:39am
SAFETY: Transgrid will inspect transmission lines across the Hunter and New England from Friday to Sunday this week.

Cessnock residents may notice helicopters inspecting high voltage electricity transmission lines this weekend as part of Transgrid's annual bushfire safety program.

