Cessnock residents may notice helicopters inspecting high voltage electricity transmission lines this weekend as part of Transgrid's annual bushfire safety program.
Weather permitting, Transgrid will inspect transmission lines across the following areas over the next three days:
Advertisement
- Friday, July 15: Bayswater power station (Muswellbrook), Glenbawn, McCullys Gap, Jerrys Plains, Scone and Tamworth;
- Saturday, July 16 - Bayswater and Liddell power stations (Muswellbrook), Beresfield, Killingworth, Neath (Abermain), Singleton, Tomago and West Wallsend;
- Sunday, July 17: Beresfield, Killingworth, Lovedale, Neath (Abermain), Newcastle, Stockton, Tomago, Waratah West and West Wallsend.
Transgrid head of maintenance programs Ian Davidson said the patrols help identify any potential bushfire risks and assess the condition of towers and transmission lines.
"These annual safety inspections are an important part of our comprehensive maintenance program to ensure the transmission network is safe for the community and our staff," Mr Davidson said.
"These helicopters will fly along transmission lines across the Hunter and New England to allow us to identify any potential issues so we can make repairs before they become a problem."
Between May and August, a specialist team is inspecting transmission lines and infrastructure on Transgrid's network to help identify where trees and vegetation may be growing too close to lines and checking for any maintenance issues.
The helicopter will fly low near transmission lines at about 50 kilometres per hour. Property owners may wish to secure their livestock or horses during the patrols so they aren't startled by the helicopter.
"We'd like to thank the community for their patience and understanding as we carry out these critical inspections to keep everyone safe and remind the public to always exercise caution around transmission lines and towers," Mr Davidson said.
For more information, call 1800 222 537 or visit transgrid.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.