It's all systems go for the 2022 Winery Running Festival Hunter Valley, which will be staged from Wandin Estate this Sunday.
Event director Paul Humphreys confirmed the event will proceed following the recent wet weather in the region.
Advertisement
"Our course is fine, albeit a few pot holes on Talga Road, but otherwise we are proceeding with a few changes to the finish line due to ground being a bit soft," he said.
The running festival has been cancelled the past two years due to COVID, and Humphreys said a solid field of almost 1000 runners have registered for its return, with more than 60 per cent of entrants coming from out of town.
"One elite runner is Courtney Gilfillan, a professional triathlete and runner, who is coming down from Lennox Head to run. She is an ambassador for lots of major runs up the coast and finished third in the recent Ironman Australia Triathlon at Port Macquarie," he said.
The festival is also expected to draw about 2000 spectators, injecting an estimated $500,000 into the local economy.
Events on offer on the AIMS-accredited course include a half-marathon (21.1km), 10.5km, 5km and 2km courses.
Entries are open to all standard of runners of any age, and are open at www.wineryrun.com until race morning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.