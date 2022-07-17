The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/National Sport/A-League

Bears edge Magic to extend streak after late Zissis heroics

By Tim Klingbiel
Updated July 17 2022 - 11:50pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEROICS: Jacob Zissis was in superb form pulling off several great saves including blocking a 92nd minute penalty attempt.

A superbly manicured Rockwell Automation Park defied inclement weather to host a mouth watering clash between the Weston Workers Bears and high-flying Broadmeadow Magic on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.