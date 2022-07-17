Bears edge Magic to extend streak after late Zissis heroics

A superbly manicured Rockwell Automation Park defied inclement weather to host a mouth watering clash between the Weston Workers Bears and high-flying Broadmeadow Magic on Saturday.
A cagey opening to the contest saw both sides compressing well and looking to put a premium on attacking opportunities.
Bears keeper Jacob Zissis was forced into an ultimately comfortable low stop after a rampaging Jacob Dowse broke away from his marker in the 8th minute, and after the home side failed to clear the resulting corner, an errant touch from Chris Hurley saw Sam Donnellan supply Dowse with another opportunity, this time clearer cut.
Again Zissis proved equal to the task, confidently parrying the low strike away.
Moustafa Mohammad stung the palms of Magic custodian Ben McNamara on a couple of occasions early on, but few attacks for either side amounted to anything more than half chances.
Zac Sneddon was looking to stamp his mark on proceedings with a robust style of tackling as per his standard modus operandi, but he was in the wrong place at the wrong time in the 14th minute and copped some heavy contact from the studs of Dowse during an attempted clearance. He was able to return to his feet, but looked slightly ginger in doing so.
A tantalising chip from Bailey Wells moments later saw Dowse rise high and attempt to head beyond Zissis, but the Weston gloveman did just enough to prevent a crucial touch, before producing a reaction stab with his foot to deny Donnellan, while the third and final Broadmeadow attempt in the sequence, from Keanu Moore, was blocked.
The travelling supporters were less than pleased with a coming together between Connor Heydon and Jose Atayde in the 24th minute, feeling the Broadmeadow livewire had been unduly impeded on the edge of the box, but the referee adjudged there was nothing doing and thus play would continue.
Tommy Duggan made inroads in the 26th minute, producing a typically dynamic sprint to scythe through the Magic defence and lay the ball off for Aaron Niyonkuru.
The latter's effort was deflected heavily away for a corner, which was executed poorly by Hurley and swung far beyond the back post to land back over the byline on the full.
McNamara did well to dart off his line in the 29th minute and charge down the effort of Duggan from an acute angle, his proactive approach preventing potential disaster for his side.
An advancing Duggan did well to beat the offside trap in the 38th minute, but again McNamara rushed out early and did well to intercept the bouncing ball and avert the danger.
The Bears were now beginning to gain a firmer foothold in the contest, and it would not take them much longer to break the deadlock.
A decent strike from Heydon in the 41st minute was parried well by McNamara, but a slightly panicked Thomas Beecham opted to bundle the ball away for a corner.
It proved a poor choice, as Niyonkuru's excellent inswinging delivery found the head of Sam Kamper at the back post, who produced a rare goal in the 42nd minute to hand his side the lead.
Kamper's delight was palpable, and the importance of the goal in such a tight contest could scarcely be underestimated.
The score would remain unchanged at the break, with the Bears finally having captured the momentum after a slow start.
The persistence and defensive robustness, even in the absence of experienced leader Nathan Morris, of his charges would no doubt have pleased interim coach Anthony Richards, while for Magic gaffer Damien Zane it would have been a case of frustration at his side's failure to exert scoreboard pressure during their early period of ascendancy.
The hosts went ever so close to doubling their advantage less than four minutes after the restart, as Joey O'Connor did wonderfully to tee up Niyonkuru on the six-yard box.
With McNamara beaten, Niyonkuru's drive crashed against the crossbar, before Heydon blazed his follow-up attempt into the stratosphere. It was a golden opportunity wasted for the Bears, and the aghast home faithful would have been hoping their side would not live to regret that moment.
The alertness of McNamara could not be faulted whatsoever, and once again he did ever so well to deny Heydon by advancing to take away the space and time on the ball.
An acrobatic scissor kick effort from Wells at the other end after the Bears only half cleared a corner failed to find the target, but the ambition had to be applauded.
Applause was not merited, however, for Cooper Buswell's 57th-minute attempt at the other end; some say the ball was recovered by a stray dog in Pelaw Main later in the evening, others suggest it was spotted by the Hubble Telescope orbiting the earth.
Richards introduced Michael McGlinchey, returning from injury, for Duggan in the 61st minute.
A blood and thunder challenge from Sneddon seconds later on half-time substitute Damon Green saw him cautioned by the referee, but Jarred Baker belted the resulting 20-yard free-kick into Chinaman's Hollow and failed to trouble the scorers.
Heydon put the ball on a dime for Mohammad in the 63rd minute, but the Dutch import's header from around nine yards was comfortably dealt with by McNamara.
Sneddon had looked to have run his race in the 65th minute, slumping to the ground inside his own box and calling for physio intervention, but after imbibing a specially formulated mixture of mystical vitamins he was able to return to the field of play.
Zissis took momentary leave of his senses in the 69th minute, going on a cross-country adventure reminiscent of the swashbuckling days of Weston cult hero Scott Carter, but on this occasion to disastrous effect as he was dispossessed by Green around the corner flag.
The linesman's offside flag, however, would spare his blushes, much to the bemusement of the parochial travelling faithful.
Weston went within a whisker of extending their lead as some silky interplay saw Mohammad slice through the Magic defence and drag the ball back for McGlinchey, whose deft chip towards the back post had McNamara in two minds and sailed only inches over the head of Niyonkuru, who had the goal at his mercy.
Two substitutes combined for Broadmeadow in the 77th minute as Aaron Oppedisano produced a well-weighted cross to find Jayden Stewardson at the back post, though the resultant header on goal was tame enough for Zissis to make a simple catch.
Mohammad showed strength at the other end in the 81st minute to hold off the attentions of his marker and cut back for Hurley, but the latter's connection was not as crisp as he would have liked and the strike was easily dealt with by McNamara.
Mohammad appeared to have injured himself in the process and after two minutes of medical attention, it was deemed that he would take no further part in the contest.
The rambunctious Ben Clouten was introduced and did well to make a nuisance of himself during the final stages of the match.
A lovely chip from Dowse in the 85th minute was directed towards Wells, but Zissis nipped in at the crucial moment to ensure his clean sheet would not be blemished. A heavy collision saw him grounded for some time, but he was ultimately able to see out the afternoon.
Green, who had been electric since his introduction, produced some trickery inside the box to draw a foul from Heydon, who used a bit too much forearm in his challenge for the referee's liking.
In a moment of exceptional drama, Green stepped up in the 92nd minute in an attempt to deliver a last gasp equaliser for his side only to be denied by a magnificent low dive from Zissis, who had proven impenetrable on the afternoon.
Frustrations grew substantially for the visitors, with multiple instances of excessive contact off the ball in the space of a few seconds in the 93rd minute seeing two players go into the book and a few more fortunate to escape punishment.
Suddenly what looked to be quite a regulation final few minutes had turned into end-to-end chaos, and Magic had another vociferous penalty shout in the 95th minute as Dowse went to ground rather easily. This time the referee opted to allow play to continue.
By the time the final whistle blew after 97 minutes, the collective blood pressure of those in attendance had risen to medically concerning levels. In the end, however, it was the home side who came away with the chocolates, consolidating their position in the top five and extending their winning streak to four.
They will face a formidable opponent next Saturday in the form of the ladder-leading Charlestown Azzurri, who recently suffered their first defeat of the season in a midweek catch-up game against Edgeworth Eagles.
The last meeting between the two sides was certainly not short on spice and the Bears will have vengeance on their minds after being desperately unfortunate not to come away with a result on that occasion.
