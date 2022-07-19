The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock weather forecast: July 20-26, 2022

By Donna Sharpe
July 19 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAIN RETURNS: Cessnock is set to receive a drenching over the next five days.

Just when you thought it was safe to ditch the brolly, weather forecasters are predicting more rain for the region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.