Just when you thought it was safe to ditch the brolly, weather forecasters are predicting more rain for the region.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology Cessnock is set to receive a drenching over the next five days.
Conditions are set to turn today (Wednesday) with a high chance of showers forecast and a temperature range of 6 to 16 degrees. Similar conditions are forecast for Thursday. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday rain is forecast with temperatures ranging from 9 to 18 degrees across the three days.
Over southern and eastern Australia recent cold front events, with potential to bring widespread rain, are expected to occur from July 23 to 27 and August 2 to 10.
To date for the month of July, Cessnock has recorded 277.6mm of rain compared to 19.4mm for the entire month of July last year.
