Kurri Kurri's injury list grows ahead of Tuesday night and Saturday clashes

The Kurri Kurri Bulldogs injury list has grown after a bruising but brave 44-6 loss to the Maitland Pickers at the Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.
It was the last thing the Bulldogs needed heading into a Tuesday night game against Central Newcastle at St John Oval and another catch-up game against Lakes United on Saturday at Kurri.
Advertisement
The Bulldogs have lost Tommy McKenzie and Ryan Hawkshaw to head knocks, Michael Steele will miss with an ongoing leg injury and Charlie Houghton is away with work.
"It's going to be tough, we've got a few injuries and a head knock and a couple of blokes away from work this week and they will be out on Tuesday night, so it makes it tough," Bulldogs coach Aaron Watts said.
Central will be keen to back up after their 30-16 win against Macquarie which lifted them to third one point ahead of the Souths and one point behind Cessnock with a game in hand on both teams..
Lakes defeated Souths 22-10 on Sunday and have a Wednesday night game against Western Suburbs before facing Kurri on Saturday.
They then back up for another Tuesday night game against Central.
The scores on Saturday were blown out by three tries in quick succession by the Pickers after the break, but the Bulldogs led by skipper Mitch Cullen and Billy Gilbert lost no fans with their effort.
"Billy just never gives up, he is something, and Mitch had an excellent game and led from the front," Watts said.
"Timmy Bridges was pretty good in attack, he had some good carries from our back end. Ethan Fowles was pretty good carrying a bit of an injury."
Watts said the Pickers were still the benchmark in the competition and he believed his side will learn a lot from playing against them.
"They have real experienced halves and when we got back into the game they steered the ship for them pretty well.
"We were with them for large parts of the game but they capitalised on our lapses.
"We can only learn from that. It comes with experience of being in the grind of footy. Only one way to learn and it's a tough lesson, but it's the way it is."
Maitland Pickers coach Matt Lantry was full of praise for the Bulldogs' performance, particularly in the first half with their pressure leading to several Pickers errors.
"We knew they were going to be good. It doesn't matter where Maitland and Kurri sit on the ladder at any point of time it's always a tough contest," he said.
"We knew we had to get up for that, we knew we had to respect our opposition.
"We knew if we could just keep chipping away and stick to the process an opportunity would come along when we could get one try and then potentially two and that's the way it worked out."
Advertisement
Watts said his players effort could never be doubted and it was pleasing they were earning respect for the jumper.
"I think every club we've played has felt the same. Even though we are not getting the wins we are getting respect in the jumper and respect from the other side about how much effort the boys are putting in," he said.
"Hopefully we will get a nice day and a big crowd for us at Kurri on Saturday and get a win."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.