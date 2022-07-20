A tough few weeks across the Cessnock LGA

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has played a part in this disaster so far. Our local SES, VRA Rescue Squad, emergency services, police and volunteers have done a fantastic job as always to support our community when they need it most. I would also like to thank Council crews and staff who have braved the weather to assess local roads, provide timely updates, and provided fantastic customer service. It has also been wonderful to see residents come together to support each other - we are a resilient community and will come back from this stronger than ever.