Seven day forecast: Cold nights, sunny days on the way

Put an extra blanket on your bed this weekend - overnight temperatures are set to drop in Cessnock.
Frost is expected on Saturday, and similar conditions are forecast on Sunday, with the mercury plummeting to 1 degree.
It will be a mostly sunny and dry week, with daytime temperatures ranging from 16 to 19 degrees over the next seven days. Possible showers are forecast on Monday.
Stay tuned to bom.gov.au for the up-to-date forecast.
Wednesday: 5-17, sunny
Thursday: 4-19, sunny
Friday: 5-16, partly cloudy
Saturday: 3-16, mostly sunny
Sunday: 1-17, partly cloudy
Monday: 6-19, possible shower
Tuesday: 6-19, partly cloudy
