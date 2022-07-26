The beginner's guide to starting your fitness journey

So, you're looking to start your journey in the world of fitness? Welcome. When travelling down this path, it can be a little confusing, with many different voices claiming to have the answers.



However, we are here to offer you a few tips and tricks to help you during this period. These tips are to ensure that you succeed, whilst also having the ability to actually enjoy developing your fitness, whilst still reaching your goals.

Fun first, fitness second

When you're looking to find an exercise class or program to throw yourself into, finding one that truly feels enjoyable and entertaining is the way to ensure you stay consistent and committed.



There are a bunch of different routes you can choose to take when finding an exercise that works for you. Firstly, there is high intensity, so grab yourself some boxing gloves and get in the ring. Boxing is a great way to tone up and strengthen yourself, especially your upper body.



And, the fast-paced nature of the exercise means that you'll barely notice an hour has passed, but by the time you stop, your body will absolutely be feeling the heat.

If a high-intensity, fast-paced exercise isn't in your wheelhouse, then don't worry, there are still plenty of options. Many people new to the world of exercise find fulfilment in pilates.



These classes are generally much slower than something like boxing. However, they create a fun, and vibrant atmosphere with music and an instructor there to guide your every move, and ensure you're getting the results that you're after. These classes almost feel like a cross between exercise and meditation, so they're perfect for those who are looking to improve their physique as well as calm their mind.

Of course, pilates and boxing are just two of the many types of fun and interesting classes offered today that have the dual capacity to keep you entertained whilst also getting you the results you've been aiming for. From HIIT, to spin classes, to yoga, to weight training, there is something for everyone, that'll have you itching for your next class.

Create achievable goals

It is totally natural when you begin your journey to set yourself impressive goals. After all, you're motivated, excited, and ready to take on the world, or at least the gym. So, why wouldn't you set yourself a huge milestone that would feel fantastic to achieve?



This is in fact a bit of a rookie error. When beginning a new phase in any part of your life, from learning a new language, to developing your fitness, it's important to set smaller goals, at least initially, that you can work towards achieving, and feel proud of, once you do.

The reason this is an endorsed tactic is because although it is fantastic to feel excited and enthusiastic about strengthening your body or improving your athleticism, once that initial excitement wears off, it can be hard to maintain the same level of eagerness, and you can begin to feel discouraged if you can't meet that huge goal you set for yourself.



But, by setting smaller and more achievable ones, every time you're able to pass a milestone, it renews that feeling of success and zest for fitness, so you're able to remain consistent along your journey.

Expect bumps in the road

As previously mentioned, it is important to set achievable goals, and this is reinforced by the fact that there will be moments when your motivation decreases, such as when you don't meet a particular milestone, or you do feel like quitting or giving up. It is vital to be realistic and expect these periods.



Committing to your fitness means understanding that we're all humans, and some periods are harder than others. But the aim of the game is to stay consistent and cut yourself some slack. When you have a moment of struggle, expect that there are going to be days like that one and that's ok, as long as you get up and try again the next one. Remember, one bump in the road doesn't mean you turn around and go home.

Get your 8 hours

When you're in the midst of your fitness journey, that doesn't just mean you're exercising more. It also incorporates other factors, so that you're treating your body with the utmost respect, and aiding the hours you're putting in the gym.



One of the ways you do this, is by getting a good night's sleep, every night. With fitness, something you'll hear over and over again is the word "consistency". Going to the gym once will not help you build muscle, eating one balanced meal will not aid your health, and sleeping well once will not do anything for your mind or body.

Getting your 8 hours aids brain function and energises you enough to level up at the gym, and push through that mental block, it also, in fact, helps you to build muscle quicker. And, most importantly, acts as recovery, so that you can get some well-earned rest after a gruelling workout.



If you're looking to have the ongoing motivation to build up your muscle or lose fat, or whatever your specific fitness goal is, you'll need to be getting your rest so that you can effectively tackle it head-on.

Follow the 80/20 rule

Not everybody is going to be great 100 per cent of the time. And, this isn't referring to giving your all during a boxing session. It means that sometimes, you have to give yourself a treat, sometimes you have to miss a class, sometimes you can just have a lazy day, and that is perfectly fine.



If you try to go at full capacity with no moments of rest, you're going to burn out, which in any capacity is something that should be avoided. So, follow the 80/20 rule. Eighty per cent of the time you follow a regimen, eat a healthy and balanced diet and are generally disciplined. And, 20 per cent of the time, you let loose without any guilt, and can just have fun.

